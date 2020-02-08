Nimiq Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $263,165.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,062.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.45 or 0.02254797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.85 or 0.04499182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00765437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00813511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00117724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009440 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00026362 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00703093 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,277,896,202 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,646,202 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

