Niobium Coin Market Cap Achieves $1.25 Million (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $1,845.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.35 or 0.03497039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00223501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00131913 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

