NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.18 Million

Brokerages predict that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will report $201.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.00 million to $202.93 million. NN posted sales of $199.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full-year sales of $850.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $847.80 million to $851.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $893.92 million, with estimates ranging from $888.39 million to $897.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. NN had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

NNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NN by 1,223.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 392,411 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NN by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 397,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 194,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NN by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 63,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NN by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NN by 3.2% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,119,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 34,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NN stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.94. NN has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

