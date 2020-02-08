NOIA Network Trading 33.4% Lower Over Last Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $66,223.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.93 or 0.05917810 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024012 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038922 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003112 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,203,241 tokens. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

