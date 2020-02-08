Noir Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $78.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Noir has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $599,442.00 and $78.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Noir’s total supply is 20,258,997 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org.

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

