Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Northern Trust worth $28,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,671. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $101.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $83.95 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.