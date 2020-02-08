Norwest Venture Partners XI LP Takes Position in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Norwest Venture Partners XI LP acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,952,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,438,000. Health Catalyst comprises about 100.0% of Norwest Venture Partners XI LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP owned about 8.07% of Health Catalyst at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Health Catalyst by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 116,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Health Catalyst stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. 303,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,775. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

