Novacoin (NVC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $913.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00003329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. Novacoin has a market cap of $784,067.00 and approximately $913.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00046454 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00062724 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000757 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00080513 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,046.18 or 0.99587887 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000564 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

