Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,187 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 7.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.25. 1,295,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,279. The stock has a market cap of $153.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.72.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

