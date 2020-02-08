NPCoin (NPC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,120.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, NPCoin has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001020 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and approximately $5,120.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00050955 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.