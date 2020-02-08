NuShares (NSR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Million

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $448.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026409 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006622 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.