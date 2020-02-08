NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.6% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.59. 4,718,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909,873. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.96.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

