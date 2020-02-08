Nxt Market Capitalization Tops $14.34 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Bittrex and OKEx. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026226 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016581 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00027907 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007307 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005552 BTC.

About Nxt

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, C-CEX, Bittrex, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit, CoinEgg and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

