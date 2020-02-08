Nyzo (NYZO) Price Tops $0.30

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00003055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Nyzo has a market cap of $3.23 million and $127,413.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nyzo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,705,107 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co.

Buying and Selling Nyzo

Nyzo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

