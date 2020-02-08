O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. O2Micro International had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 10.19% of O2Micro International worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OIIM stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

