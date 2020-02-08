Obyte Price Reaches $26.70 on Major Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $26.70 or 0.00270232 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a market capitalization of $19.74 million and $5,425.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Obyte alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Obyte Profile

GBYTE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,229 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.