Ocean Protocol Trading Up 16% Over Last 7 Days (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0569 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.92 million and $16.98 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,934,502 tokens. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.