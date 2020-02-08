ODUWA Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $311,833.00 and approximately $66,176.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001338 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047300 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00062996 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000759 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00084264 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,979.17 or 1.00614009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000573 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

