Odyssey (OCN) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, FCoin, CoinTiger and Kucoin. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 41% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.03439766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00222064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,301,866,840 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Upbit, LBank, Huobi, Gate.io, Kucoin, FCoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

