OmiseGO (OMG) Market Capitalization Tops $162.33 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $162.33 million and $90.32 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00011737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinrail, Coinnest and ZB.COM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001506 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tokenomy, Liqui, Vebitcoin, CoinTiger, B2BX, Coinnest, Crex24, TDAX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, CoinBene, Radar Relay, CoinExchange, Gate.io, HitBTC, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Fatbtc, Kucoin, BigONE, OTCBTC, Neraex, Ovis, C2CX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinEx, Exmo, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, Zebpay, Hotbit, AirSwap, Coinrail, BitForex, Coinone, ZB.COM, IDCM, ABCC, Livecoin, Tidex, ChaoEX, DigiFinex, BitMart, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Poloniex, Braziliex, BitBay, Iquant, Binance, COSS, Koinex, Huobi, FCoin, DragonEX, OKEx, IDAX, DDEX, IDEX, Bitbns, Coinsuper, Bancor Network, BX Thailand and Independent Reserve. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.