OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,177 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.16% of OneMain worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 132.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,130 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 257.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research set a $49.00 target price on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of OMF opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.89. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

