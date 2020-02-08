Ontology (ONT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $130.40 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00008645 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bitbns, Upbit and HitBTC. Ontology has a market cap of $542.92 million and $130.40 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001526 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BCEX, Hotbit, HitBTC, OKEx, Indodax, Bitbns, Upbit, Bibox, BitMart, Kucoin, Huobi, Koinex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

