Opacity (OPQ) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Opacity has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $4,615.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opacity has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.23 or 0.03480082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00221323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00130846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,205,022 tokens. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

