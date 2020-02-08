Opal (OPAL) Market Cap Tops $98,415.00

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Opal has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Opal coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Opal has a total market cap of $98,415.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004409 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001199 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006325 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00039435 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal Coin Profile

Opal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam. Opal’s official website is www.opal-coin.com.

Buying and Selling Opal

Opal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

