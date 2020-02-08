Open Platform Trading Up 13.8% This Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $883,950.00 and approximately $9,603.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. During the last week, Open Platform has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

