Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 679,522 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Open Text worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Open Text stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.56. Open Text Corp has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $47.38.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Open Text’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

