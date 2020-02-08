Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report $216.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Opko Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.50 million and the highest is $220.10 million. Opko Health reported sales of $221.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full year sales of $894.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $892.09 million to $897.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $878.63 million, with estimates ranging from $826.50 million to $917.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Opko Health has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,047.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,397,262 shares of company stock worth $2,097,729. Insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Opko Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after acquiring an additional 812,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,898,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after buying an additional 3,853,461 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 910,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at $4,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

