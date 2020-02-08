Opus Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Opus has a market capitalization of $81,074.00 and $8.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.69 or 0.03430913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00220346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00130861 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

