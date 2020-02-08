Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Reaches $0.0502 on Top Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 52.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 76.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $161,667.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.01305760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047819 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023057 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00216597 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002177 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00062855 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004375 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

