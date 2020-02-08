Orbs One Day Trading Volume Hits $386,487.00 (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Orbs has a market cap of $17.00 million and $386,487.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. In the last week, Orbs has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.03425543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00223165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00129943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,037,292,921 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

