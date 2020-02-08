Origin Protocol (OGN) Market Cap Achieves $6.72 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $36.26 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 157.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00002919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,406,404 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

