Origin Sport Market Capitalization Tops $2.78 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $10.00 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010105 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

