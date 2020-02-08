OWNDATA (OWN) Market Capitalization Tops $520,500.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $520,500.00 and approximately $22,830.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00043481 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00404593 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012466 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001577 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata.

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

