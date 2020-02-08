Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.17.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,183.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. Pacira Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $59,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $504,339.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $217,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,147 shares of company stock worth $4,677,823 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $38,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 23.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 77.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

