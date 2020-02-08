Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 10,168 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the quarter. Ingevity accounts for about 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.00% of Ingevity worth $36,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 13.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 43.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 346.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

In other Ingevity news, CEO D Michael Wilson acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Fortson acquired 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of NGVT stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.84. 702,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,783. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.70. Ingevity Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.53 and a fifty-two week high of $120.41. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.