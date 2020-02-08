Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 54,379 Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,379 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.66% of Heron Therapeutics worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRTX. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 547,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,430. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. The business had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

