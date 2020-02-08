Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 5,546 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $14,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 134,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,521,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.91. 3,712,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,674. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.79. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 90.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,039 shares of company stock worth $36,258,315 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

