Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,380 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.78% of K12 worth $14,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in K12 by 54.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 331,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 116,306 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in K12 in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in K12 by 26.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in K12 in the third quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in K12 in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.03. 356,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.69. K12 Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a market cap of $682.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.31.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRN. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Barrington Research cut their target price on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti cut their target price on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

