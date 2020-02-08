Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 2,090 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Semtech makes up 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.86% of Semtech worth $30,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 427.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 31,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Semtech by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 62,801 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMTC traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.97. 473,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $57.96.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $398,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,613.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $466,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,775.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,500 shares of company stock worth $3,026,815. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BWS Financial cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

