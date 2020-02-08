Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 21,783 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares during the period. Applied Industrial Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.66% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $42,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. ValuEngine cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of AIT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.85. 165,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.25. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $68.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

