Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 2,575 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,499 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.97% of WSFS Financial worth $22,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

Shares of WSFS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $46.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 20.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

