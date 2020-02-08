Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 3,430 Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Renasant makes up approximately 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 1.71% of Renasant worth $34,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,030,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,516,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Renasant by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 105,291 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Renasant by 1,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Renasant by 46.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.54. 83,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.20. Renasant Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renasant Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

