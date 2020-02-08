Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys New Stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 144,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.56% of Saia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of Saia stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.17. The company had a trading volume of 262,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,580. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average is $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.96. Saia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

