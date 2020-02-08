Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Cuts Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.69% of RLI worth $27,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RLI by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,762,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,862,000 after acquiring an additional 88,848 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RLI by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RLI by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in RLI by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.41. 94,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. RLI Corp has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

