Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Cuts Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.18% of Burlington Stores worth $26,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 in the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.82. 388,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,714. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $236.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.65.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

