Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.40% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $24,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFR. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $91.81. 254,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,969. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average of $91.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

