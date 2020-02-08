Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,936 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.32% of LKQ worth $34,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 9.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 76,574 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in LKQ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 41.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 62,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In related news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,905. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.