Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Holdings in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,517,178 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 64,721 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.34% of SM Energy worth $17,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 65.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,079,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.16. SM Energy Co has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

