Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $22.50 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,664 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.67% of Watts Water Technologies worth $22,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 62,757 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,230. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $75.94 and a 52 week high of $103.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

