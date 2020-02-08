Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $22.63 Million Stake in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.97% of MEDNAX worth $22,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. MEDNAX Inc has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.

MD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

